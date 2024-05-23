Israel Launches Deadly Gaza Strikes, Says Ready For New Truce Talks
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Israel launched devastating air strikes on Gaza early Thursday while also saying it is ready to resume stalled talks on a truce and hostage release deal with Palestinian group to pause the war raging since October 7.
The Gaza Strip's civil defence agency said two pre-dawn air strikes had killed 26 people, including 15 children, in Gaza City alone.
Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said one strike hit a family house, killing 16 people, in the Al-Daraj area, and another killed 10 people inside a mosque compound.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
