Israel Military Deploys 80 Aircraft To Simultaneously Strike 150 Targets In Gaza Strip

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 12:30 AM

Israel Military Deploys 80 Aircraft to Simultaneously Strike 150 Targets in Gaza Strip

The Israeli armed forces on Tuesday deployed 80 aircraft to simultaneously strike 150 targets in the Gaza Strip amid growing tensions, military spokesman Jonathan Conricus said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The Israeli armed forces on Tuesday deployed 80 aircraft to simultaneously strike 150 targets in the Gaza Strip amid growing tensions, military spokesman Jonathan Conricus said.

The spokesman said that Israeli operation targeted locations, mainly in the north of the Gaza Strip, used by the Hamas movement and the Islamic Jihad group to fire missiles towards Israel.

More Stories From World

