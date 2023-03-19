Israel, Palestine Agree to Create Mechanism to Curb Violence - Egyptian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) Palestine and Israel have agreed during a security meeting in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh to establish a mechanism to curb violence and counter inflammatory statements and actions, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Sharm el-Sheikh on Sunday hosted a five-sided meeting between Israel, Palestine, Egypt, the United States and Jordan aimed at de-escalation in the region.

"The two sides agreed to establish a mechanism to curb and counter violence incitement and inflammatory statements and actions, which will report to the quintet leadership in April, in a resumed session of the meeting in Sharm El Sheikh," the Egyptian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson tweeted.

The sides have also agreed to take step toward improving the economic conditions of the Palestinian people and reaffirmed the importance of continuing to hold such meetings "with a view to consolidating the basis for direct negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis," according to the statement.