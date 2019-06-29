UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel-Palestinian Peace Needs Int'l. Law As Basis To Prevent Failure - UN Official

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:45 AM

Israel-Palestinian Peace Needs Int'l. Law as Basis to Prevent Failure - UN Official

Any peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians must be based on international law, which would ban Israeli settlements in the West Bank, rescind Israel's annexation of East Jerusalem and allow Palestinian refugees to return to their ancestral homes inside the Jewish state, UN Special Rapporteur Michael Lynk said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Any peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians must be based on international law, which would ban Israeli settlements in the West Bank, rescind Israel's annexation of East Jerusalem and allow Palestinian refugees to return to their ancestral homes inside the Jewish state, UN Special Rapporteur Michael Lynk said in a press release on Friday.

"Without the framework of international law, any peace plan, including the forthcoming proposal from the United States, will crash upon the shoals of political realism," Lynk said in the release.

Lynk's comments come after a two-day workshop in Bahrain that focused on economic aspects of a peace plan that is being crafted by the Trump administration.

Lynk explained that for any peace plan to work, Palestinians must be granted statehood, construction of Jewish settlements must end, Palestinian sovereignty over East Jerusalem must be granted and the right of refugees to return must be endorsed.

The Special Rapporteur said that international law - built upon the principles of humanitarian protection, human rights, equality and justice - has been expressed in numerous of United Nations resolutions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Trump Bank Jerusalem Bahrain United States Jew From Refugee

Recent Stories

EU and Mercosur reach agreement on trade

6 minutes ago

UAE-Kyrgyzstan Political Consultations Committee d ..

21 minutes ago

WHO Records Decrease in Ebola Cases in DR Congo Ye ..

21 minutes ago

Tourists Retain Hotel Bookings Despite Recent Terr ..

21 minutes ago

Fact of Putin-May Meeting Positive - Peskov

22 minutes ago

Serbs in Northern Kosovo to Halt Trade in Protest ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.