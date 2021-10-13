UrduPoint.com

Israel Repelling Ransomware Attack Against Major Hospital - Cybersecurity Chief

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 08:59 PM

Israel Repelling Ransomware Attack Against Major Hospital - Cybersecurity Chief

Israel is attempting to fend off an unprecedented ransomware attack against one of its major hospitals, Director General of the National Cyber Directorate Yigal Unna said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Israel is attempting to fend off an unprecedented ransomware attack against one of its major hospitals, Director General of the National Cyber Directorate Yigal Unna said on Wednesday.

"I can disclose now that Israel is experiencing, as we speak, a major ransomware attack against one of its big hospitals, and now we are in the middle of trying to solve it," Unna told an international high-level meeting on combating ransomware attacks convened by the United States, adding that the situation is not good and "it's for the first time in Israel.

"

The two-day virtual forum began on Wednesday. It brings together several dozen countries to discuss specific steps to address ransomware threats in an open plenary session, to be followed by a discussion behind closed doors.

Related Topics

Attack Israel United States

Recent Stories

CBUAE&#039;s &#039;Future of Finance&#039; address ..

CBUAE&#039;s &#039;Future of Finance&#039; addresses importance of digitisation, ..

27 seconds ago
 SIBF attracts more than 1,566 publishing houses, h ..

SIBF attracts more than 1,566 publishing houses, hosts Nobel, booker laureates

15 minutes ago
 General Budget for 2022-2026 underscores governmen ..

General Budget for 2022-2026 underscores government&#039;s commitment to achieve ..

31 minutes ago
 Russian Businessman Tinkov Submits Retribution Pay ..

Russian Businessman Tinkov Submits Retribution Payment of $448.9Mln to IRS - Cou ..

58 seconds ago
 UN Office Says Eager to Continue Working With Mins ..

UN Office Says Eager to Continue Working With Minsk Even Despite Recent Claims

1 minute ago
 British High Commissioner calls on Law Minister

British High Commissioner calls on Law Minister

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.