Israel Repelling Ransomware Attack Against Major Hospital - Cybersecurity Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Israel is attempting to fend off an unprecedented ransomware attack against one of its major hospitals, Director General of the National Cyber Directorate Yigal Unna said on Wednesday.

"I can disclose now that Israel is experiencing, as we speak, a major ransomware attack against one of its big hospitals, and now we are in the middle of trying to solve it," Unna told an international high-level meeting on combating ransomware attacks convened by the United States, adding that the situation is not good and "it's for the first time in Israel.

"

The two-day virtual forum began on Wednesday. It brings together several dozen countries to discuss specific steps to address ransomware threats in an open plenary session, to be followed by a discussion behind closed doors.