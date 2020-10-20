UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel, UAE Sign 4 Cooperation Agreements During Landmark Visit

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 04:59 PM

Israel, UAE Sign 4 Cooperation Agreements During Landmark Visit

Israel's high-ranking officials and members of the UAE government delegation signed on Tuesday in Tel Aviv four agreements, including on investment and aviation

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Israel's high-ranking officials and members of the UAE government delegation signed on Tuesday in Tel Aviv four agreements, including on investment and aviation.

Earlier in the day, the UAE delegation led by UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs Obaid Humaid Al Tayer and Economy Minister Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri arrived in Tel Aviv on its first official visit to Israel since the signing of the US-sponsored landmark peace agreement on the normalization of ties.

The four accords promote investment protection, science and innovation, aviation partnership, and visa-free travel.

"I believe that more and more governments across the middle East understand, as we do here today, that we are so much better off by working together as friends.

We wish to foster the Middle East [in the spirit] of co-existence and cooperation of mutual understanding and mutual respect," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the signing ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport, as broadcast by his office.

The ceremony was also attended by US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

Israel signed a US-brokered landmark peace agreement with the UAE, along with Bahrain, during an official ceremony at the White House on September 15. Since the signing, work has begun on formalizing a range of bilateral and multilateral agreements, covering sectors such as trade, aviation, energy and research.

On Monday, the UAE Council of Ministers announced that it had officially ratified the normalization deal with Israel.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel White House UAE Visit Bahrain Middle East September Government Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

Essential commodities go out of reach of common ma ..

29 seconds ago

Qatar Failing to Protect Domestic Workers' Human, ..

15 seconds ago

UAE wins in three categories on endoscopy

14 minutes ago

SC forms commission to spend Rs 460 billion on dev ..

18 seconds ago

China Condemns Meeting Between US Official, Exiled ..

5 minutes ago

Russia to Suggest Talks on Strengthening Int'l Ins ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.