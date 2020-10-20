Israel, UAE Sign 4 Cooperation Agreements During Landmark Visit

Israel's high-ranking officials and members of the UAE government delegation signed on Tuesday in Tel Aviv four agreements, including on investment and aviation

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Israel's high-ranking officials and members of the UAE government delegation signed on Tuesday in Tel Aviv four agreements, including on investment and aviation.

Earlier in the day, the UAE delegation led by UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs Obaid Humaid Al Tayer and Economy Minister Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri arrived in Tel Aviv on its first official visit to Israel since the signing of the US-sponsored landmark peace agreement on the normalization of ties.

The four accords promote investment protection, science and innovation, aviation partnership, and visa-free travel.

"I believe that more and more governments across the middle East understand, as we do here today, that we are so much better off by working together as friends.

We wish to foster the Middle East [in the spirit] of co-existence and cooperation of mutual understanding and mutual respect," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the signing ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport, as broadcast by his office.

The ceremony was also attended by US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

Israel signed a US-brokered landmark peace agreement with the UAE, along with Bahrain, during an official ceremony at the White House on September 15. Since the signing, work has begun on formalizing a range of bilateral and multilateral agreements, covering sectors such as trade, aviation, energy and research.

On Monday, the UAE Council of Ministers announced that it had officially ratified the normalization deal with Israel.