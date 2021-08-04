Israel Urges UN Security Council to Sanction Iran for Alleged Attack on Vessel - Letter

Israel called on the UN Security Council to impose sanctions against Iran for the alleged attack on the merchant vessel Mercer Street off the coast of Oman, while the United Kingdom, Liberia and Romania urged it to condemn the attack, the countries said in two separate letters seen by Sputnik on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Israel called on the UN Security Council to impose sanctions against Iran for the alleged attack on the merchant vessel Mercer Street off the coast of Oman, while the United Kingdom, Liberia and Romania urged it to condemn the attack, the countries said in two separate letters seen by Sputnik on Wednesday.

"I call upon the Security Council to address this string of attacks with great urgency and unequivocally condemn and sanction Iran for these malign activities," Israel's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gilad Erdan said in the letter, dated August 3.

Erdan said Mercer Street, managed by an Israeli company, was attacked by Iranian drones in the Arabian Sea on July 29, resulting in the death of one British and one Romanian citizen.

"The Security Council must take all necessary measures to hold the Iranian regime fully accountable for its repeated and unrestrained gross violations of international law," Erdan said.

Liberia, Romania and the United Kingdom, in another letter said they were conducting a thorough investigation into the attack and intended to update the Security Council on the findings in due course. They said initial assessments concluded that it is "highly likely" that the Liberia-flagged, Singapore-owned, UK-operated vessel was attacked by Iran using "one or more Unmanned Aerial Vehicles."

"We remain deeply concerned by such attacks that risk regional and international peace and security and believe this act must be condemned by the international community," the letter said.

The Iranian embassy to the United Kingdom said Tehran received no proof of its involvement in the attack after asking for evidence following accusations from the Western countries.