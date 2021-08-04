UrduPoint.com

Israel Urges UN Security Council To Sanction Iran For Alleged Attack On Vessel - Letter

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 11:46 PM

Israel Urges UN Security Council to Sanction Iran for Alleged Attack on Vessel - Letter

Israel called on the UN Security Council to impose sanctions against Iran for the alleged attack on the merchant vessel Mercer Street off the coast of Oman, while the United Kingdom, Liberia and Romania urged it to condemn the attack, the countries said in two separate letters seen by Sputnik on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Israel called on the UN Security Council to impose sanctions against Iran for the alleged attack on the merchant vessel Mercer Street off the coast of Oman, while the United Kingdom, Liberia and Romania urged it to condemn the attack, the countries said in two separate letters seen by Sputnik on Wednesday.

"I call upon the Security Council to address this string of attacks with great urgency and unequivocally condemn and sanction Iran for these malign activities," Israel's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gilad Erdan said in the letter, dated August 3.

Erdan said Mercer Street, managed by an Israeli company, was attacked by Iranian drones in the Arabian Sea on July 29, resulting in the death of one British and one Romanian citizen.

"The Security Council must take all necessary measures to hold the Iranian regime fully accountable for its repeated and unrestrained gross violations of international law," Erdan said.

Liberia, Romania and the United Kingdom, in another letter said they were conducting a thorough investigation into the attack and intended to update the Security Council on the findings in due course. They said initial assessments concluded that it is "highly likely" that the Liberia-flagged, Singapore-owned, UK-operated vessel was attacked by Iran using "one or more Unmanned Aerial Vehicles."

"We remain deeply concerned by such attacks that risk regional and international peace and security and believe this act must be condemned by the international community," the letter said.

The Iranian embassy to the United Kingdom said Tehran received no proof of its involvement in the attack after asking for evidence following accusations from the Western countries.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Israel Iran Company Oman Vehicles Liberia Tehran United Kingdom Romania July August All From

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in ..

Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in addressing COVID-19 pandemic

17 minutes ago
 DEWA’s sustainability efforts support the UN SDG ..

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support the UN SDGs

47 minutes ago
 PML-N leadership's narrative same on corruption: J ..

PML-N leadership's narrative same on corruption: Jamshaid Iqbal

40 seconds ago
 Prime Minister urges world to hold India accountab ..

Prime Minister urges world to hold India accountable for its crimes against Kash ..

42 seconds ago
 UBG lauds govt efforts for increase Pakistan's exp ..

UBG lauds govt efforts for increase Pakistan's export to Italy

45 seconds ago
 Dozens hurt in Lebanon clashes on blast anniversar ..

Dozens hurt in Lebanon clashes on blast anniversary

50 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.