UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Border Police Commander Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 07:43 PM

Israeli Border Police Commander Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Spokesman

Israeli Border Police (Magav) commander Yaakov "Kobi" Shabtai has tested positive for COVID-19, police spokesman Michael Zingerman told Sputnik on Saturday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Israeli Border Police (Magav) commander Yaakov "Kobi" Shabtai has tested positive for COVID-19, police spokesman Michael Zingerman told Sputnik on Saturday.

"It turned out that Magav commander Yaakov "Kobi" Shabtai has contracted COVID-19. He is currently in good condition and the police are conducting an epidemiological investigation to assess his recent contacts. Based on the results of this investigation, it will be decided who will be placed in isolation," Zingerman said.

According to The Times of Israel newspaper, Shabtai on Thursday attended a memorial event at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl, alongside President Reuven Rivlin, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and the Israel Defense Forces chief of staff Aviv Kochavi.

A sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases has been observed in Israel over the past few days. A new single-day record of 1,013 new positive tests was reported on Wednesday, and a further 1,008 new cases were confirmed on Friday.

Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 28,055 positive tests for the coronavirus disease have been registered in Israel, and the country's death toll stands at 326.

Related Topics

Police Israel Jerusalem Border Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000

16 minutes ago

UVAS identifies SARS-CoV-2 genome from patients’ ..

2 hours ago

Make a Wish Foundation UAE grants wishes of 300 ch ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Energy launches platform for businesse ..

3 hours ago

EPA opens registrations for Emirates Publishers Em ..

3 hours ago

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry demands ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.