Israeli Border Police Commander Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Spokesman

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Israeli Border Police (Magav) commander Yaakov "Kobi" Shabtai has tested positive for COVID-19, police spokesman Michael Zingerman told Sputnik on Saturday.

"It turned out that Magav commander Yaakov "Kobi" Shabtai has contracted COVID-19. He is currently in good condition and the police are conducting an epidemiological investigation to assess his recent contacts. Based on the results of this investigation, it will be decided who will be placed in isolation," Zingerman said.

According to The Times of Israel newspaper, Shabtai on Thursday attended a memorial event at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl, alongside President Reuven Rivlin, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and the Israel Defense Forces chief of staff Aviv Kochavi.

A sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases has been observed in Israel over the past few days. A new single-day record of 1,013 new positive tests was reported on Wednesday, and a further 1,008 new cases were confirmed on Friday.

Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 28,055 positive tests for the coronavirus disease have been registered in Israel, and the country's death toll stands at 326.