Israeli Defense Minister To Visit US Next Week

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:00 PM

Israeli Defense Minister to Visit US Next Week

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz will travel to the United States on an official visit next week, where he is expected to hold talks on security and other bilateral issues, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Defense Minister Benny Gantz is expected to departure to the US with an official visit next week to hold a series of meetings on security issues," the message read.

Gantz will meet with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the visit.

