Israeli Fighter Jets Strike Hamas Weapons Manufacturing Site in Gaza Strip - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Israeli fighter jets have attacked the Hamas movement's weapons manufacturing site in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday.

"Fighter jets have recently attacked a weapons production site belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip," IDF said.

The confrontation on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip escalated earlier this week. About 1,800 rockets have since been fired from the Palestinian enclave toward Israel, which responded with airstrikes. Over 130 Palestinians and seven Israelis have been killed in the conflict escalation.