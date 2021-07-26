(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday expressed concerns over Turkey's unilateral actions in Cyprus' Varosha town in a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides.

"FM @yairlapid today in a meeting with Cypriot FM @Christodulides, expressed deep concern regarding the provocative Turkish actions in Cyprus," the Israeli foreign ministry said on Twitter.

Last week, Cyprus' breakaway Turkish north, backed by Ankara, unilaterally demilitarized the UN-protected quarter of Varosha. The UN Security Council condemned the move this past Friday, saying that it violated all previous UN resolutions on Cyprus.

Ankara insists that Varosha belongs to the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and all decisions of the TRNC authorities concerning the UN-protected town are in line with international law.

A former tourist paradise, Varosha has been closed to the public and deserted since the 1974 war which split the island in two, and became a military zone no one has been allowed to enter. As such, Varosha is protected by a 1984 UN Security Council resolution.