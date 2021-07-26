UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Foreign Minister Concerned Over Turkey's 'Provocative Actions' In Cyprus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 10:46 PM

Israeli Foreign Minister Concerned Over Turkey's 'Provocative Actions' in Cyprus

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday expressed concerns over Turkey's unilateral actions in Cyprus' Varosha town in a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday expressed concerns over Turkey's unilateral actions in Cyprus' Varosha town in a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides.

"FM @yairlapid today in a meeting with Cypriot FM @Christodulides, expressed deep concern regarding the provocative Turkish actions in Cyprus," the Israeli foreign ministry said on Twitter.

Last week, Cyprus' breakaway Turkish north, backed by Ankara, unilaterally demilitarized the UN-protected quarter of Varosha. The UN Security Council condemned the move this past Friday, saying that it violated all previous UN resolutions on Cyprus.

Ankara insists that Varosha belongs to the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and all decisions of the TRNC authorities concerning the UN-protected town are in line with international law.

A former tourist paradise, Varosha has been closed to the public and deserted since the 1974 war which split the island in two, and became a military zone no one has been allowed to enter. As such, Varosha is protected by a 1984 UN Security Council resolution.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Turkey Twitter Split Ankara Cyprus All

Recent Stories

31 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Hyderabad

39 minutes ago

Pak contingent for Olympics was funded by PSB: Spo ..

39 minutes ago

Russia Presents 'Near-Term' Risk for US While Chin ..

39 minutes ago

Asad reviews status of KCR, Railway Freight Corrid ..

40 minutes ago

Belgium offers Covid-19 vaccines to foreign sailor ..

43 minutes ago

US-Led Coalition Has Not Conducted Airstrikes in I ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.