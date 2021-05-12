Israeli Foreign Minister, US Secretary of State Discuss Attacks From Gaza Strip

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken amid Palestinian rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip and said that Israel reserved the right to defend its sovereignty.

"I had an important conversation with @SecBlinken.

I emphasized that #Israel reserves the right to defend its sovereignty and citizens. The terrorists of #Hamas fired more than 600 rockets in the last 24 hours, targeting civilian populations in Israel's capital #Jerusalem & center & southern towns, killing 3 citizens and injuring dozens. I thanked @SecBlinken for the American support of our right to defend ourselves and stressed that Israel would continue to act firmly against the terrorists of Hamas," Ashkenazi said on Twitter.