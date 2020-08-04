Israeli Helicopters Attacked Syrian Army In Golan Heights - Syrian Armed Forces
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 02:00 AM
BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Israeli army helicopters attacked the positions of the Syrian army in the Al Qunaitra area, the Syrian Armed Forces said in a statement.
"Exactly at 22:40 [local time, 19:40 GMT], the helicopters of hostile Israel fired missiles at a number of forward positions. The strikes caused material damage," the statement says.