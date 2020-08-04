Israeli Helicopters Attacked Syrian Army in Golan Heights - Syrian Armed Forces

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Israeli army helicopters attacked the positions of the Syrian army in the Al Qunaitra area, the Syrian Armed Forces said in a statement.

"Exactly at 22:40 [local time, 19:40 GMT], the helicopters of hostile Israel fired missiles at a number of forward positions. The strikes caused material damage," the statement says.