Israeli Pilgrim Killed In Bus Crash Near Kiev - Ukrainian Interior Ministry

A bus carrying Hasidic pilgrims has collided with another bus in the Kiev Region, leaving one Israeli national dead, the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) A bus carrying Hasidic pilgrims has collided with another bus in the Kiev Region, leaving one Israeli national dead, the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Thursday.

The accident took place at about 4 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT) in the Bila Tserkva district when the driver of the bus blinded by the headlights of an approaching vehicle turned sharply to the left to avoid a head-on collision. The bus, however, collided with another oncoming bus, while performing the maneuver.

"Law enforcement officers have found a Mercedes Sprinter vehicle, driven by a 37-year-old driver, on the ... Kiev-Odesa highway, near the village of Chupyra.

It is known to have carried 13 passengers � Hasidic pilgrims � from the city of Uman to the Boryspil airport ... As a result, one passenger, a 45-year-old foreigner, who was in the minibus, died in the accident. All other passengers were not injured," the ministry said in a statement.

Every Jewish New Year celebrated on the first two days of the Jewish month of Tishrei (usually coincides with September or October), thousands of Hasidic Jews go to Uman on a pilgrimage mission to visit the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, who revived the Hasidic movement and died in 1810. This year, the Jewish New Year was celebrated from September 6-8.

