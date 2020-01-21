Israeli police have prohibited drones and other aircraft from flying over certain areas of Jerusalem during the World Holocaust Forum this week, a Tuesday statement from the police read

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Israeli police have prohibited drones and other aircraft from flying over certain areas of Jerusalem during the World Holocaust Forum this week, a Tuesday statement from the police read.

World leaders from 47 countries are slated to take part in the two-day event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, and 10,000 police officers will be deployed to ensure security, the police force said.

The flying bans are centered on key locations in the holy city where events are set to take place, such as the president's official residence and the Holocaust Rememberance Museum, known as Yad Vashem.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier are among the leaders expected to address the largest Holocaust Forum yet, set to take place from January 22-23.