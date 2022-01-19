Israeli Police Forcibly Evict Residents From Houses in Eastern Jerusalem

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Israeli police has conducted an operation to forcibly evict residents from building at the territory reserved for school for children with special needs in eastern Jerusalem, Israeli police and Jerusalem municipality said on Wednesday.

"Today's morning Israeli police evicted residents from the premises, illegally constructed on the territory reserved for a special needs school in eastern Jerusalem," the joint statement read.

Several people were detained on suspicion of violating the court ruling and breaching the public order.

Last week, residents of a house to be evicted in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem reportedly barricaded themselves in their apartments, threatening to explode a gas cylinder.

The police and municipality officers negotiated with the tenants, compelling them to leave the dwelling, which is to be demolished by a court decision.

Conflicts and clashes between residents and security forces at the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem, inhabited predominantly by Israeli Arabs, have repeatedly flared up, given the authorities' intent to evict Arab families emboldened by legal uncertainty over property rights in this area.

The conflict over the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood led to an upsurge of violence and ethnic skirmishes between Jewish and Arab residents in mixed cities last spring, which further escalated into the largest military standoff between Israel and the Gaza Strip in May 2021.