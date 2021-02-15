UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Strikes On Syria Kill 9 Militia Fighters: Monitor

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 02:45 PM

Israeli strikes on Syria kill 9 militia fighters: monitor

Israeli missile strikes against several targets near Syria's capital Damascus killed at least nine pro-regime militia fighters early Monday, a Britain-based war monitor said

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Israeli missile strikes against several targets near Syria's capital Damascus killed at least nine pro-regime militia fighters early Monday, a Britain-based war monitor said.

"Nine Iran-backed militia fighters were killed" in Israeli strikes targeting arms depots, including missile stores, around Damascus, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Observatory said all the fighters killed were non-Arab "pro-government" forces but it said it could not determine if they were Afghan, Pakistani or Iranian.

"Syrian air defences intercepted a sizable number of the missiles but many hit their targets and caused material damage," added the monitor, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria for its reports.

The attack began shortly after midnight and lasted for nearly half an hour, it said.

Syrian state media also reported the strikes but said that air defences had intercepted "most" of the missiles.

Contacted by AFP, an Israeli army spokeswoman said "we cannot comment on these reports.

" Since the outbreak of Syria's civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out raids in the country, mostly targeting Iranian forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as government troops.

Iran and Hezbollah have backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime in the near-decade-long war.

Israel rarely confirms strikes in Syria, but the Jewish state's army said it hit about 50 targets in the war-torn country in 2020, without providing details.

It has consistently vowed to prevent its arch-enemy Iran from gaining a foothold in Syria.

On Sunday, the Israeli army started a four-day drill along its northern border with Lebanon, a country with which it is still technically at war.

The "surprise exercise" was "designed to improve Air Force readiness for combat" in the border region, the army said in a statement.

During the exercise, which will end on Wednesday, Israeli "aircrafts, jets and helicopter traffic will be felt across the country, and a number of explosions may be heard in northern Israel", it added.

bur-ho/dwo

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Afghanistan Army Syria Israel Iran Damascus Traffic Lebanon May Border Sunday 2020 Jew Media All From Government

Recent Stories

KP Tourism Minister calls on PM Imran Khan

39 seconds ago

Pakistan ready to cooperate with friendly nations ..

40 seconds ago

Iran-Russia Naval Drills in Indian Ocean to Begin ..

42 seconds ago

Israeli Military Conducts Surprise Air Force Exerc ..

43 seconds ago

Thailand reports 143 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more de ..

6 minutes ago

Japan's Nikkei closes above 30,000-level for 1st t ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.