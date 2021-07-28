(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett are expected to discuss the United States' attempts to bring the Palestinian and Israeli sides together during the Bennett's upcoming visit to Washington, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan said on Wednesday.

"There are, of course, attempts by the American administration to bring the two sides together, but I think all the details should be discussed between President Biden and Prime Minister Bennett whenever he will visit Washington, and I expect this visit will take place quite soon," Edan told reporters.

The ambassador said the two leaders' teams were currently coordinating the details of the visit.

Erdan emphasized that the only way to promote peace between the two parties is to engage in direct negotiations without any preconditions.