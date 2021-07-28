UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's Bennett To Discuss With Biden US Peace Efforts - Envoy To UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 08:10 PM

Israel's Bennett to Discuss With Biden US Peace Efforts - Envoy to UN

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett are expected to discuss the United States' attempts to bring the Palestinian and Israeli sides together during the Bennett's upcoming visit to Washington, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett are expected to discuss the United States' attempts to bring the Palestinian and Israeli sides together during the Bennett's upcoming visit to Washington, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan said on Wednesday.

"There are, of course, attempts by the American administration to bring the two sides together, but I think all the details should be discussed between President Biden and Prime Minister Bennett whenever he will visit Washington, and I expect this visit will take place quite soon," Edan told reporters.

The ambassador said the two leaders' teams were currently coordinating the details of the visit.

Erdan emphasized that the only way to promote peace between the two parties is to engage in direct negotiations without any preconditions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Washington Visit United States All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects several vital projects in K ..

10 minutes ago

Tarbaila dam auxiliary spillways opens to discharg ..

38 seconds ago

Sajid Sadpara makes 2nd K2 ascent, claims to secur ..

40 seconds ago

Fully Vaccinated US, EU Nationals to Skip COVID-19 ..

41 seconds ago

Forest Fire in Turkey's Antalya Province Injures O ..

45 seconds ago

Tarbaila dam auxiliary spillways opened to dischar ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.