Israel's Netanyahu, Italian Foreign Minister Discuss Cooperation On COVID-19 Vaccines

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 12:30 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has held a meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, during which the two officials discussed cooperation on the fight against COVID-19 and vaccines to treat the disease, Netanyahu's office has said.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today [Thursday] with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. The two [parties] noted the importance of partnership in the field of fighting the coronavirus, including vaccines," the office wrote on Twitter.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi has also had a meeting with his Italian counterpart.

"Thank you Italian FM for visiting Israel today. Thank you for agreeing to my request to provide a Corona vaccine to Israel," Ashkenazi wrote on Twitter.

During the visit of the top Italian delegation to Israel, the two countries have signed a cooperation agreement in the fields of culture and education, Ashkenazi added.

The two sides have also agreed to further promote strategic, economic and technology partnership.

