MOSCOW/WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has held a meeting with Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley in Tel Aviv to discuss the regional security and the importance of international cooperation aimed at preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Defense Minister Yoav Gallant today held a meeting with Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley ... Minister Gallant stressed the importance of international cooperation in preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons," the ministry said in a statement.

Milley also held a meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Herzi Halevi where they discussed "regional security issues, opportunities for increased bilateral cooperation, coordination to defend against threats posed by Iran across the region and other items of mutual strategic interest," US Joint Staff Spokesperson Col.

Dave Butler said in a statement.

Earlier this month, international atomic monitors in Iran reportedly found uranium enriched to 84% of purity, which is the highest level detected by inspectors in the country so far and almost enough for the production of nuclear weapons.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has insisted that Iran's nuclear program continues to remain exclusively peaceful.