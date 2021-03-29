Russian President Vladimir Putin attaches great importance to the climate issue, but it will take some time to make a decision on his participation in the US-initiated online summit on the matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin attaches great importance to the climate issue, but it will take some time to make a decision on his participation in the US-initiated online summit on the matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The White House has confirmed that US President Joe Biden has invited 40 global leaders, including Putin, to take part in the online talks, scheduled for April 22-23.

"You know that the president attaches great importance to the climate issues. You know that Russia is a participant of the Paris Convention, that our country has a very responsible and consistent position.

As for this summit, I believe some time will be needed before we have clarity on participation," Peskov told reporters, asked if the Russian president is interested in participating in the meeting.

The Kremlin spokesman added he is unaware if Moscow has received an official invitation.

"I do not know yet if the invitation has been delivered through official diplomatic channels. I will certainly ask," Peskov noted.