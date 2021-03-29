UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

It Will Take Time To Make Decision On Putin's Participation In US Climate Summit - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 04:48 PM

It Will Take Time to Make Decision on Putin's Participation in US Climate Summit - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin attaches great importance to the climate issue, but it will take some time to make a decision on his participation in the US-initiated online summit on the matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin attaches great importance to the climate issue, but it will take some time to make a decision on his participation in the US-initiated online summit on the matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The White House has confirmed that US President Joe Biden has invited 40 global leaders, including Putin, to take part in the online talks, scheduled for April 22-23.

"You know that the president attaches great importance to the climate issues. You know that Russia is a participant of the Paris Convention, that our country has a very responsible and consistent position.

As for this summit, I believe some time will be needed before we have clarity on participation," Peskov told reporters, asked if the Russian president is interested in participating in the meeting.

The Kremlin spokesman added he is unaware if Moscow has received an official invitation.

"I do not know yet if the invitation has been delivered through official diplomatic channels. I will certainly ask," Peskov noted.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia White House Paris Vladimir Putin April

Recent Stories

Mehbooba Mufti denied issuance of passport because ..

1 minute ago

World Free Zones Organisation reveals 53% of free ..

6 minutes ago

Kremlin Concerned Over Rising Civilian Casualties ..

3 minutes ago

IHC extends interim bail of Zardari's aide

17 minutes ago

COVID prevention messages disseminated by 24,603 r ..

17 minutes ago

AIOU initiates 5-day plantation drive to tackle de ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.