Italian Channel Rai24 To Publish Assad Interview After Delay

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 02:10 AM

Italian Channel Rai24 to Publish Assad Interview After Delay

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Italian news channel Rai24 said it would publish its exclusive interview with Syrian President Bashar Assad after a week-long delay.

"On Syrian President Bashar Assad's interview to Rai Com's Executive Director Monica Maggioni, Rai announces that it will be published on RaiPlay," the statement read.

Rai explained earlier that it did not know when the November 27 interview would be published because it was not commissioned by any of its units and was Maggioni's initiative.

The Syrian president's office said on Saturday that the repeated postponing of the interview's broadcasting was a ploy to conceal the truth about the country. The state news agency Sana published it earlier in the day.

