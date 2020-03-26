Italian Civil Protection Chief Tested Negative for COVID-19 for 2nd Time - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The head of the Italian Civil Protection Department, Angelo Borrelli, has been tested negative for COVID-19 for the second time, the department said on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, some department members were said to have been infected with COVID-19. Borrelli's results, however, came back negative at the time.

"The oropharyngeal swab test for Coronavirus performed on the Head of Civil Protection, Mr. Angelo Borrelli, gave a negative COVID-19 result. Testing had been carried out due to flu symptoms reported on 25 March by the Head of the Civil Protection Department," the department said in a statement, adding that Borrelli is currently is recovering at home while carrying on with his work.

According to the last reports by the Health Ministry, there are 57,521 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Italy, with the death toll standing at 7,503.