Italy's Council of Ministers approved on Wednesday a new decree that will tighten restrictive measures in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic for citizens not vaccinated against coronavirus, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said at a press conference at the government's Chigi Palace

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Italy's Council of Ministers approved on Wednesday a new decree that will tighten restrictive measures in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic for citizens not vaccinated against coronavirus, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said at a press conference at the government's Chigi Palace.

The press conference is broadcast live by all major news channels in Italy.

Speranza announced, in particular, the introduction of the so-called "enhanced" green pass, that is, an electronic COVID certificate only for those Italians who have been vaccinated or have recovered from the coronavirus. In addition, the Council of Ministers has expanded the list of categories of citizens for whom vaccination is mandatory.