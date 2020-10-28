Italian Prime Minister Admits Possibility of New Coronavirus-Related Lockdown

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that if the current coronavirus response measures were not followed, the country risked facing the need to introduce a general quarantine.

"We cannot deceive ourselves that with the epidemiological curve continuing to grow, people can go wherever they want. If we follow the measures, we have a good chance of a relatively calm December. Otherwise, we will face the need for a general lockdown, which we must avoid in every possible way," Conte said at a press conference in Rome.

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Italy exceeded 564,000, more than 271,000 patients recovered, and 37,700 people died of the disease.

A record 21,994 new cases were recorded on Tuesday.

On Monday, new measures to combat the second wave of the epidemic took effect in Italy. These include a ban on the work of catering establishments after 6 p.m. and the closure of theaters, cinemas and concert halls. The government decree also closed the work of gyms, swimming pools, health and spa centers, as well as gambling establishments: casinos, gambling halls and betting offices until November 24.