Italian Prime Minister Wins First Confidence Vote in New Coalition Government

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The Italian parliament's lower house confirmed on Monday Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's new coalition government.

The lawmakers voted in favor of the government 343 to 263. This was the first out of the two mandatory confidence votes needed to secure the coalition's position. The upper house will vote on Tuesday.

Conte gave a speech in parliament on Monday ahead of the vote. He promised a more constructive partnership with the European Union in trying to loosen EU fiscal norms, given Italy's massive public debt, and said he would work on a new policy with Brussels on the issue of redistributing migrants.

Italy's previous government collapsed in August when then-Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, known for his striking statements and strong anti-migrant position, pulled his right-wing Lega party out of the coalition with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) in what many saw as a move to initiate a snap general vote, as is prescribed by the law in such cases, and exploit his party's popularity to become the prime minister.

After long consultations of President Sergio Mattarella with other political parties, however, the events unfolded differently ” with the rival M5S and center-left Democratic Party (PD) agreeing to form a coalition. Last Wednesday, Conte announced the list of ministers of the new coalition government.