UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Calls For Global Support Of UN Envoy's Efforts On Syria Constitutional Committee

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 35 seconds ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 09:54 PM

Italy Calls for Global Support of UN Envoy's Efforts on Syria Constitutional Committee

The world should rally behind efforts by the United Nations' special envoy for Syria to keep the Syrian Constitutional Committee working toward a compromise, the Italian foreign minister said Thursday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The world should rally behind efforts by the United Nations' special envoy for Syria to keep the Syrian Constitutional Committee working toward a compromise, the Italian foreign minister said Thursday.

"Despite existing divisions in the country, the work is going forward.

My call to all countries is to support [Geir] Pedersen and his efforts," Luigi Di Maio said after meeting the UN envoy in Rome.

He praised the Norwegian diplomat for helping put the 150-member committee together, a "real achievement" that few believed could be accomplished.

The diplomats spoke at the Mediterranean Dialogues conference that began in Rome earlier in the day. It comes a week after the latest round of talks between Syrian committee delegates ended without a compromise on the agenda of their constitutional talks.

Related Topics

World United Nations Syria Rome All

Recent Stories

Banking sector remains positive in Q3

40 minutes ago

Ads should be meaningful, truthful: Dr Arif Alvi

32 seconds ago

OSCE Chair Calls for Multilateral Cooperation to S ..

34 seconds ago

US stocks mixed impeachment drama enters next phas ..

38 seconds ago

Need of voter awareness programmes in schools, col ..

5 minutes ago

Silva on brink of exit, in talks with Everton owne ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.