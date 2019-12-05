Italy Calls For Global Support Of UN Envoy's Efforts On Syria Constitutional Committee
The world should rally behind efforts by the United Nations' special envoy for Syria to keep the Syrian Constitutional Committee working toward a compromise, the Italian foreign minister said Thursday
"Despite existing divisions in the country, the work is going forward.
My call to all countries is to support [Geir] Pedersen and his efforts," Luigi Di Maio said after meeting the UN envoy in Rome.
He praised the Norwegian diplomat for helping put the 150-member committee together, a "real achievement" that few believed could be accomplished.
The diplomats spoke at the Mediterranean Dialogues conference that began in Rome earlier in the day. It comes a week after the latest round of talks between Syrian committee delegates ended without a compromise on the agenda of their constitutional talks.