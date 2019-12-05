(@imziishan)

The world should rally behind efforts by the United Nations' special envoy for Syria to keep the Syrian Constitutional Committee working toward a compromise, the Italian foreign minister said Thursday

"Despite existing divisions in the country, the work is going forward.

My call to all countries is to support [Geir] Pedersen and his efforts," Luigi Di Maio said after meeting the UN envoy in Rome.

He praised the Norwegian diplomat for helping put the 150-member committee together, a "real achievement" that few believed could be accomplished.

The diplomats spoke at the Mediterranean Dialogues conference that began in Rome earlier in the day. It comes a week after the latest round of talks between Syrian committee delegates ended without a compromise on the agenda of their constitutional talks.