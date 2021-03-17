Italy Court Acquits Eni, Shell In Nigeria Corruption Case
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 11:23 PM
An Italian court on Wednesday cleared oil majors Eni and Shell of corruption charges related to a major deal in Nigeria, according to media and a corruption watchdog
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ):An Italian court on Wednesday cleared oil majors Eni and Shell of corruption charges related to a major deal in Nigeria, according to media and a corruption watchdog.
The case focused on claims that $1.
1 billion (920 million euros) in bribes had been paid to secure a giant Nigerian offshore oilfield in 2011.
A Milan court acquitted Eni, Shell and 13 defendants, including Eni's CEO Claudio Descalzi, the ANSA news agency and the Re:Common anti-corruption watchdog said.