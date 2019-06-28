UrduPoint.com
Italy Demolishes Remains Of Genoa Bridge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 07:08 PM

The two remaining towers of the motorway bridge in the Italian city Genoa that collapsed nearly a year ago killing 43 people were demolished on Friday to make way for a new structure, authorities said

The remains of the 4,500-tonne Morandi bridge were detonated at 9:37 am (0737 GMT) and took just seven seconds to collapse in a cloud of dust, city authorities said.

Nearly 4,000 residents had been evacuated ahead of the demolition, and water tanks were placed around the towers to prevent the spread of dust.

Some 400 security forces were also deployed to the area.

