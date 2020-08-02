UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Now Has Over 200,000 Coronavirus Recoveries - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 03:00 AM

Italy Now Has Over 200,000 Coronavirus Recoveries - Health Ministry

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Italy has surpassed 200,000, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

According to the latest Saturday data from the ministry, there are now 200,229 recovered individuals in Italy.

There are almost 12,500 active coronavirus cases in Italy, most of them are in self-isolation, while 705 are hospitalized, according to the health ministry. Only 43 patients are in intensive care.

Italy has a total of nearly 248,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The country's COVID-19 death toll stands at 35,146.

In the course of July, Italy registered about 200-300 new coronavirus cases per day, which is about the same rate as at the start of the outbreak in the country.

Italy was one of the first European countries to face a COVID-19 outbreak this year. Italy declared a state of emergency on January 31. Earlier this week, Italian media reported that the government had decided to prolong the coronavirus-linked state of emergency until October.

Related Topics

Same Italy January July October Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant step for ..

3 hours ago

No coronavirus cases detected among pilgrims to da ..

3 hours ago

Startup of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Plant reflect ..

4 hours ago

Commissioning of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant goes ..

5 hours ago

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant breakthr ..

5 hours ago

Russian media highlights startup of UAE&#039;s Bar ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.