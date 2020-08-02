Italy Now Has Over 200,000 Coronavirus Recoveries - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Italy has surpassed 200,000, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

According to the latest Saturday data from the ministry, there are now 200,229 recovered individuals in Italy.

There are almost 12,500 active coronavirus cases in Italy, most of them are in self-isolation, while 705 are hospitalized, according to the health ministry. Only 43 patients are in intensive care.

Italy has a total of nearly 248,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The country's COVID-19 death toll stands at 35,146.

In the course of July, Italy registered about 200-300 new coronavirus cases per day, which is about the same rate as at the start of the outbreak in the country.

Italy was one of the first European countries to face a COVID-19 outbreak this year. Italy declared a state of emergency on January 31. Earlier this week, Italian media reported that the government had decided to prolong the coronavirus-linked state of emergency until October.