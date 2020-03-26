Italy Registers 4,492 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours - Civil Protection

Italy registered 4,492 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours and 662 deaths, Deputy head of Italy's Civil Protection Department Agostino Miozzo said Thursday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Italy registered 4,492 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours and 662 deaths, Deputy head of Italy's Civil Protection Department Agostino Miozzo said Thursday.

On Wednesday, Italy had 57,521 active cases, 7,503 deaths and 9,362 recoveries.

"There has been an increase of 4,492 positive cases today," Miozzo said.