MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The president of the Italian Episcopal Conference (CEI), Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, has called on the Italian politicians to focus on the needs of the country's citizens amid the political crisis that led to the resignation of Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

"We hope that the political class cooperates at the service of the citizens, men and women who work silently every day all over Italy, and that a solution that takes account of their difficulties is reached," Bassetti said as quoted by ANSA news agency.

The cardinal added that the Italian Church was concerned by the recent developments and closely followed the political situation.

"We are watching the political developments, in a scenario that was already precarious because of the situation we are experiencing, with attention and concern," Bassetti said, adding that "the Church is not on one side or the other."

The political crisis played out in Italy on January 13, after two ministers from Italia Viva party, which was a part of the ruling coalition, resigned from the cabinet in protest against the economic recovery plan promoted by Conte. Even though Conte received parliament's support in the recent vote of confidence, he officially resigned earlier in the day, with the aim of forming a government with wider support.