UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Church Urges Politicians To Favor People's Needs Amid Political Crisis - Cardinal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 09:06 PM

Italy's Church Urges Politicians to Favor People's Needs Amid Political Crisis - Cardinal

The president of the Italian Episcopal Conference (CEI), Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, has called on the Italian politicians to focus on the needs of the country's citizens amid the political crisis that led to the resignation of Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The president of the Italian Episcopal Conference (CEI), Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, has called on the Italian politicians to focus on the needs of the country's citizens amid the political crisis that led to the resignation of Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

"We hope that the political class cooperates at the service of the citizens, men and women who work silently every day all over Italy, and that a solution that takes account of their difficulties is reached," Bassetti said as quoted by ANSA news agency.

The cardinal added that the Italian Church was concerned by the recent developments and closely followed the political situation.

"We are watching the political developments, in a scenario that was already precarious because of the situation we are experiencing, with attention and concern," Bassetti said, adding that "the Church is not on one side or the other."

The political crisis played out in Italy on January 13, after two ministers from Italia Viva party, which was a part of the ruling coalition, resigned from the cabinet in protest against the economic recovery plan promoted by Conte. Even though Conte received parliament's support in the recent vote of confidence, he officially resigned earlier in the day, with the aim of forming a government with wider support.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Parliament Vote Italy January Women Church All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

SEDD permits ‘Cosmetic’ activity for ‘Eitima ..

8 minutes ago

VC vows to steer Sindh University out of financial ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court stays administration from furthe ..

2 minutes ago

Cabinet approves commission of inquiry on Broadshe ..

2 minutes ago

Delhi clashes between farmers and police overshado ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Astronomical Observatory detects rare sequ ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.