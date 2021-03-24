ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi held a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday and expressed concern over the human rights situation in Turkey, the Italian government office said in a statement.

The conversation took place on the eve of the EU summit, which will discuss relations between the EU and Turkey.

The participants in the conversation focused their attention not only on these relations, but also on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and Libya. The parties also touched upon "global challenges and priorities of the Italian presidency of the G20."

"In addition, bilateral relations and relations in the multilateral sphere were discussed and concern was expressed in connection with the situation with human rights in Turkey," the statement said.