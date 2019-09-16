UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jailed Media Magnate, Independent Candidate Going For Tunisia Presidential Runoff - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 04:00 AM

Jailed Media Magnate, Independent Candidate Going For Tunisia Presidential Runoff - Poll

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) A law professor with no party affiliation and jailed media tycoon Nabil Karoui are making it into the second round of Tunisia's presidential election, exit poll data shows.

Media magnate Karoui, who was detained in August on suspicion of tax evasion and money laundering, has won 15.5 percent of the votes, a poll conducted by Sigma Conseil projects, as cited by Tunisian media on Sunday.

According to the poll, constitutional law professor Rais Saied, who is an independent candidate in the Tunisian presidential election, has surpassed Karoui, securing 19.

5 percent of the votes.

Karoui's official spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik that there was polling data showing that the candidate had made it into the second round.

Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has only won 7.5 percent of the votes, while Defense Minister Abdelkarim Zbidi has 9.4 percent, the poll data showed.

The first round of the presidential election in Tunisia took place on Sunday, with voters having had over 20 candidates to choose from. The official results are expected on Tuesday.

According to Tunisia's authorities, the turnout was 45 percent.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Tunisia Money August Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohamed bin Salman discuss cons ..

50 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi praises achievements of Traffic S ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles martyrs&#039; families

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends closing ceremony of Moha ..

5 hours ago

UAE win 43 jiu-jitsu medals in Los Angeles

5 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on martyrdom of ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.