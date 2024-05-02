Japan Airlines Net Profit Increases 2.8-fold In FY 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 03:10 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Japan Airlines (JAL) saw a 2.8-fold increase in net profit in fiscal 2023 that ended March, the airline announced on Thursday.
The airline said its net profit rose to 95.53 billion Yen (about 614 million U.S. Dollars) from the previous year, thanks to a post-COVID surge in travel demand.
Post-COVID-19 demand recovery led to significant increases in revenue, reaching 1.65 trillion yen, up 20 percent from a year earlier, JAL said.
For the current fiscal year ending next March, the major Japanese air carrier expects its net profit to rise 4.7 percent to reach 100 billion yen on sales of 1.93 trillion yen, up 16.8 percent.
Recent Stories
Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..
PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS
Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024
Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence
Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha
More Stories From World
-
Microsoft announces $2.2 bn AI, cloud investment in Malaysia5 minutes ago
-
Microsoft announces $2.2 bn AI, cloud investment in Malaysia5 minutes ago
-
EU announces $1 bn in aid for Lebanon to shore up economy15 minutes ago
-
China's paper-making industry sees steady growth in first two months15 minutes ago
-
China launches nationwide cultural activities for disabled people15 minutes ago
-
Weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk's profits soar further25 minutes ago
-
S. Korea parliament approves new probes into crowd crush, marine's death35 minutes ago
-
EU chief announces $1bn in aid for Lebanon to shore up economy35 minutes ago
-
Congolese 'dinosaur' to stay on despite age debate after decades in power45 minutes ago
-
Death toll from south China road collapse rises to 4845 minutes ago
-
Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence1 hour ago
-
Judge to hear claims Trump again violated gag order1 hour ago