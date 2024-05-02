Open Menu

Japan Airlines Net Profit Increases 2.8-fold In FY 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 03:10 PM

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Japan Airlines (JAL) saw a 2.8-fold increase in net profit in fiscal 2023 that ended March, the airline announced on Thursday.

The airline said its net profit rose to 95.53 billion Yen (about 614 million U.S. Dollars) from the previous year, thanks to a post-COVID surge in travel demand.

Post-COVID-19 demand recovery led to significant increases in revenue, reaching 1.65 trillion yen, up 20 percent from a year earlier, JAL said.

For the current fiscal year ending next March, the major Japanese air carrier expects its net profit to rise 4.7 percent to reach 100 billion yen on sales of 1.93 trillion yen, up 16.8 percent.

