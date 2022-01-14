Japan Coast Guard Issues Warning About Possible Missile Launch by North Korea

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The Japan Coast Guard issued on Friday a warning about a possible missile launch by North Korea.

The agency urges vessels currently at sea to be careful and stay away from the object if it falls into the water.

The warning was issued at 14:55 local time (05:55 GMT).

Earlier in the day, the Yonhap news agency reported that North Korea fired an unidentified projectile eastward.