UrduPoint.com

Japan Coast Guard Issues Warning About Possible Missile Launch By North Korea

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Japan Coast Guard Issues Warning About Possible Missile Launch by North Korea

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The Japan Coast Guard issued on Friday a warning about a possible missile launch by North Korea.

The agency urges vessels currently at sea to be careful and stay away from the object if it falls into the water.

The warning was issued at 14:55 local time (05:55 GMT).

Earlier in the day, the Yonhap news agency reported that North Korea fired an unidentified projectile eastward.

Related Topics

Water Japan North Korea From

Recent Stories

Who is real owner of ‘Parizaad’ house, cars us ..

Who is real owner of ‘Parizaad’ house, cars used in drama?

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th January 2022

2 hours ago
 US FBI Arrest Leader of Oath Keepers Group in Janu ..

US FBI Arrest Leader of Oath Keepers Group in January 6 Investigation - Justice ..

11 hours ago
 France, Germany, Ukraine Advocate for Revival of N ..

France, Germany, Ukraine Advocate for Revival of Normandy Four Talks - Le Drian

11 hours ago
 PM Imran Khan sincerely working for country's deve ..

PM Imran Khan sincerely working for country's development: Dr Gill

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.