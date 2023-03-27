Japan Coast Guard Says North Korea Likely Launched Second Missile

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) North Korea appears to have carried out a second missile test on Monday morning, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

Earlier on Monday, the coast guard said that Pyongyang had carried out a test-launch, firing what appeared to be a ballistic missile.

The first warning was issued at 07:50 local time (22:50 GMT on Sunday). Ten minutes later a second warning was issued by the Japan Coast Guard, saying that a second launch likely took place.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military, that North Korea test-fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Monday.