UrduPoint.com

Japan Imposing Sanctions On 398 Individuals, 28 Organizations From Russia - Tokyo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2022 | 06:40 AM

Japan Imposing Sanctions on 398 Individuals, 28 Organizations From Russia - Tokyo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Japan is imposing additional sanctions against 398 individuals and 28 organizations from Russia in light of the events in Ukraine, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Among the individuals whose assets will be frozen are members of the Russian State Duma, including Valery Rashkin, Vasily Piskarev, Pyotr Tolstoy, Leonid Slutsky, Irina Yarovaya and others.

Among the military personnel, under sanctions will be Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolai Yevmenov, First Deputy Navy Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Kasatonov, Russian Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleg Salyukov and others.

Among the organizations on the sanctions list are JSC NPK Tekhmash, the Ryazan Design Bureau Globus and others.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Ryazan Japan From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister congratulates people on peaceful tr ..

Prime Minister congratulates people on peaceful transition of power

6 hours ago
 Marking Shehbaz Sharif's election as PM, UN chief ..

Marking Shehbaz Sharif's election as PM, UN chief calls for respecting democrati ..

6 hours ago
 'No words': Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine's devasta ..

'No words': Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine's devastated Borodianka

6 hours ago
 France Declares Six Russian Diplomats Personae Non ..

France Declares Six Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae - Foreign Ministry

6 hours ago
 Israel 'Very Much Concerned' About Raise of Anti-S ..

Israel 'Very Much Concerned' About Raise of Anti-Semitism in US - Ambassador

6 hours ago
 Biden, Modi Discuss Russian Actions in Ukraine Wit ..

Biden, Modi Discuss Russian Actions in Ukraine With Focus on Global Food Supply

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.