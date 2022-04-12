Japan Imposing Sanctions on 398 Individuals, 28 Organizations From Russia - Tokyo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Japan is imposing additional sanctions against 398 individuals and 28 organizations from Russia in light of the events in Ukraine, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Among the individuals whose assets will be frozen are members of the Russian State Duma, including Valery Rashkin, Vasily Piskarev, Pyotr Tolstoy, Leonid Slutsky, Irina Yarovaya and others.

Among the military personnel, under sanctions will be Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolai Yevmenov, First Deputy Navy Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Kasatonov, Russian Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleg Salyukov and others.

Among the organizations on the sanctions list are JSC NPK Tekhmash, the Ryazan Design Bureau Globus and others.