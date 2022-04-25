UrduPoint.com

Japan Lambastes Ukraine For Video Comparing Japanese Emperor Showa With Hitler

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Japan Lambastes Ukraine for Video Comparing Japanese Emperor Showa With Hitler

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The Japanese government has made a representation to the government of Ukraine for posting a video in which Japanese Emperor Hirohito was put in a row with fascist dictators Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said on Monday.

"Placing Emperor Showa in the same line with Hitler and Mussolini is completely inaccurate and deplorable. Through the Ukrainian embassy in Japan we have made a representation demanding to remove the material," Isozaki told a briefing.

Following Japan's request, the Ukrainian authorities deleted the video and issued an apology, he added.

Emperor Hirohito, also known as Showa, reigned in Japan from 1926 to 1989 and had served as the commander of the Japanese armed forces during World War II, when Japan belonged to the Axis powers and was a signatory of the Tripartite Pact, forming the basis of the Germany-led military coalition. Showa's ruling marked some of the most tragic periods of Japanese history, including the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but also Japan's post-war economic ascendancy.

