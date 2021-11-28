UrduPoint.com

Japan May Test-Launch Domestic Reusable Rocket By 2030 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is planning to begin the development of a reusable launch vehicle, with the first test launch expected by 2030, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday.

According to the news outlet, the project could involve up to 30 Japanese companies, including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and ANA Holdings.

JAXA is planning to present the first prototype in 2026.

The Asian country currently uses the H-IIA and Epsilon rockets.

