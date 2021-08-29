UrduPoint.com

Japan Notifies Russia Of Detaining Russian Citizen Who Claims To Have Sailed From Kurils

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 06:20 AM

Japan Notifies Russia of Detaining Russian Citizen Who Claims to Have Sailed From Kurils

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) Japan has officially notified the Russian Consulate General in Sapporo about the detention of a Russian citizen who said that he had sailed to Hokkaido from the Kunashir Island, the diplomatic mission told Sputnik.

"On Friday, the Consulate General received an official notification from the Japanese side on the detention of a Russian citizen for illegal entry," the diplomatic mission said.

Earlier this month, Japanese media reported that a man, who identified himself as a Russian citizen and claimed to have sailed from the Kunashir Island to Hokkaido in northern Japan to seek asylum, was handed over to the Japanese immigration office in Sapporo.

Related Topics

Russia Man Sapporo Japan Media From

Recent Stories

DEWA installs 15 EV Green Charger stations at Expo ..

DEWA installs 15 EV Green Charger stations at Expo 2020 Dubai

5 hours ago
 Minister of Climate Change and Environment tours T ..

Minister of Climate Change and Environment tours Trans Emirates Livestock Tradin ..

6 hours ago
 UAE announces opening of tourist visas to vaccinat ..

UAE announces opening of tourist visas to vaccinated people from all countries

6 hours ago
 Moscow Comfortable With Building Relations With Ne ..

Moscow Comfortable With Building Relations With New Afghan Authorities - Kabulov

6 hours ago
 Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visit ..

Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visitors

6 hours ago
 Peace in Afghanistan existential issue for Pakista ..

Peace in Afghanistan existential issue for Pakistan: Dr Moeed

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.