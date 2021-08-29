Japan Notifies Russia of Detaining Russian Citizen Who Claims to Have Sailed From Kurils

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) Japan has officially notified the Russian Consulate General in Sapporo about the detention of a Russian citizen who said that he had sailed to Hokkaido from the Kunashir Island, the diplomatic mission told Sputnik.

"On Friday, the Consulate General received an official notification from the Japanese side on the detention of a Russian citizen for illegal entry," the diplomatic mission said.

Earlier this month, Japanese media reported that a man, who identified himself as a Russian citizen and claimed to have sailed from the Kunashir Island to Hokkaido in northern Japan to seek asylum, was handed over to the Japanese immigration office in Sapporo.