UrduPoint.com

Japan Plans To Significantly Increase Defense Spending, US Welcomes Decision - Kishida

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Japan Plans to Significantly Increase Defense Spending, US Welcomes Decision - Kishida

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Tokyo intends to significantly increase the country's defense spending amid rising tensions in the region, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday, adding that Washington has welcomed the decision.

"Under these conditions, with growing security tensions in the region, (US) President (Joe) Biden and I reaffirmed the need to strengthen the Japan-US alliance's (capabilities) to deter and respond. For my part, I expressed the decision to fundamentally strengthen the defense capability of Japan, a significant increase in defense spending is as a pillar of this. President Biden supported this decision," Kishida told a joint press conference following a meeting with Biden.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Washington Tokyo Alliance Japan

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs discusses more cooperation with Uzbe ..

Dubai Customs discusses more cooperation with Uzbek delegation

18 seconds ago
 Malik Sohail Talat appreciate Government restricti ..

Malik Sohail Talat appreciate Government restrictions on imports of luxury goods ..

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd May 2022

2 hours ago
 Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.