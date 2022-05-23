Japan Plans to Significantly Increase Defense Spending, US Welcomes Decision - Kishida

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Tokyo intends to significantly increase the country's defense spending amid rising tensions in the region, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday, adding that Washington has welcomed the decision.

"Under these conditions, with growing security tensions in the region, (US) President (Joe) Biden and I reaffirmed the need to strengthen the Japan-US alliance's (capabilities) to deter and respond. For my part, I expressed the decision to fundamentally strengthen the defense capability of Japan, a significant increase in defense spending is as a pillar of this. President Biden supported this decision," Kishida told a joint press conference following a meeting with Biden.