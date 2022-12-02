UrduPoint.com

Japan Sanctions 3 Entities, 1 Individual For Ties With N.Korea's Nuclear Program - Tokyo

December 02, 2022

Japan Sanctions 3 Entities, 1 Individual for Ties With N.Korea's Nuclear Program - Tokyo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Tokyo has imposed sanctions on three entities and one individual for their ties with the nuclear and missile programs of North Korea, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Japan has frozen assets of North Korean trading companies Korea Haegumgang and Korea Namgang, as well as hacking organization Lazarus Group (also known as Whois Hacking Team, The New Romantic Cyber Army Team, and Hidden Cobra), which is allegedly run by North Korean officials and whose assets are stored in cryptocurrencies.

Japan also sanctioned North Korean national Kim Soo-il, who lives in Vietnam.

