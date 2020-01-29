UrduPoint.com
Japanese ANA Airline Extends Flight Suspension To China's Virus-Hit Wuhan Until End Of Feb

Japanese ANA Airline Extends Flight Suspension to China's Virus-Hit Wuhan Until End of Feb

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) airline announced the extension of flight suspension to the Chinese city of Wuhan from January 31 until the end of February over the outbreak and spread of the new coronavirus, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

Last week, the company said it would cancel flights until January 31.

Japan has registered on Tuesday the first case of the new deadly coronavirus in a person who had no record of traveling to China. According to the media outlet, it was a Japanese bus driver in his 60s, who had no history of staying in China. He drove, twice in January, Chinese tourists, who had come to Japan from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus.

As of now, a total of seven people have been infected with coronavirus in Japan.

The previously unknown type of the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December but later spread to other major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Macao, and Hong Kong. As of Wednesday, a total of 5,974 infection cases and 132 deaths have been confirmed in China, according to the country's National Health Commission. Chinese health officials expect the spread of the virus to peak in 7-10 days, but say there would not be significant rate growth, despite some media outlets speculating that the figures may skyrocket up to 100,000 cases.

