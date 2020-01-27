UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Citizen's Actions In Russia Will Not Affect Relations With Tokyo - Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

Japanese Citizen's Actions in Russia Will Not Affect Relations With Tokyo - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The actions of a Japanese citizen who was recently detained for attempting to collect secret materials will not influence the relations between Moscow and Tokyo, Deputy Chairman of the Russian lower house's Committee on International Affairs Aleksei Chepa told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the Japanese national had been expelled from Russia for an attempt to obtain classified materials about Russia's military potential in the Far East after he was detained on Sunday. The ministry added that the minister-counselor of the Japanese Embassy in Moscow was summoned to be handed a note of protest in connection with the unlawful actions of the Japanese citizen.

The citizen was in Russia on a journalist visa.

"[There is no need to] raise the alarm and say that something terrible happened. I do not believe that something of great importance, which can influence the development of the relations between our countries, happened," Chepa said.

According to the lawmaker, that there is no need for checking Japanese journalists in Russia after the incident, as they are certainly not agents. At the same time, he said that some people might fulfill certain functions under the guise of journalistic activities and that is not surprising. Within this context, he added that each country had intelligence agencies to ensure its security, therefore it needed information from its own sources.

Related Topics

Protest Moscow Russia Tokyo Same Visa Sunday From

Recent Stories

Malik Amin Aslam calls 2030-WRG to collaborate on ..

8 minutes ago

European Allies Must Assist in West Africa, Sahel ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives OIC Secretary-General

26 minutes ago

Abbas Refuses to Hold Phone Talks With Trump - Rep ..

1 minute ago

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Syrian Conflict Settleme ..

1 minute ago

Country's abundant talent needed to be promoted on ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.