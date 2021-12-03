UrduPoint.com

Japanese Defense Minister Calls US Decision To Resume F-16 Flights Regrettable

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 09:50 AM

Japanese Defense Minister Calls US Decision to Resume F-16 Flights Regrettable

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi described on Thursday the US decision to resume flights of F-16 fighter jets before the end of the investigation into fuel tanks drop by US aircraft as highly regrettable.

On Tuesday, a US F-16 was forced to drop two fuel tanks near residential areas in Aomori Prefecture during an emergency landing.

After that, Japan made a representation to the United States and demanded the suspension of flights before the probe is completed. However, the administration of the Misawa city recorded F-16 flights two days after the incident.

"This is highly regrettable," Kishi said at a press conference.

In 2015, an F-16 fighter jet also dumped fuel tanks into the Sea of Japan, and in 2018 another F-16 fighter aircraft ditched fuel tanks into a lake near the Misawa base.

Misawa hosts the airbase of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and is also used by the US air force and navy.

