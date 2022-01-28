Japanese Foreign Ministry Considers Reduction of Embassy Staff in Ukraine - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The Japanese Foreign Ministry has started assessing the expediency of cutting embassy personnel in Ukraine due to unceasing instability, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Friday, citing diplomatic sources.

If the reduction is approved, it will apply to Japanese diplomats who are not involved in critical tasks, including ensuring security of Japanese citizens, according to the report.

On Tuesday, the Japanese foreign ministry issued a recommendation for citizens not to travel to Ukraine due to "the ongoing tensions at the Russian-Ukrainian border." Those Japanese who currently are in Ukraine were strongly recommended to leave on commercial flights.

Such Japanese companies as Itochu and Sumitomo said that they will move their employees to neighboring countries soon, and Mitsubishi said that it will act according to the situation, adding that safety of the staff is its highest priority, according to NHK.

Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of Western countries and Ukraine of a military build-up near Ukrainian borders and said that it has no intention to invade Ukraine. Moscow considers the allegations a pretext for deploying NATO military equipment close to Russia's borders.