UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Education Ministry Advises Against Mass In-School COVID-19 Vaccination - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 03:30 PM

Japan's Education Ministry Advises Against Mass In-School COVID-19 Vaccination - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, sports, Science and Technology will not recommend carrying out mass in-school vaccinations against the coronavirus for junior and high school students, national media reported on Tuesday.

The recommendation comes as the government is considering allowing vaccinations for students over 12 years old in schools that are located in prefectures with difficult epidemiological situation. In this case, parental consent will be required for vaccination.

The authorities instead encourage the students to be vaccinated individually in hospitals, the Kyodo news agency reported, adding that the relevant notice was sent to education boards across the country on Tuesday.

Japan began vaccine rollout on February 17. The first phase covered 4.7 million health care workers. Starting from April 12, the country began administering shots to those over 65 years old, with some 36 million seniors expected to be vaccinated during this stage. On Monday, workplaces and universities across Japan started their own vaccination programs. The national campaign has been criticized for its slow pace.

Related Topics

Technology Sports Education Japan February April Media From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mattar Al Tayer receives International Olympic Com ..

13 minutes ago

Together, we thrive.

24 minutes ago

Rain continues to blight World Test final

10 minutes ago

Four kidnapped Chinese workers freed in Nigeria

10 minutes ago

Russian Central Election Commission Faces Cyberatt ..

10 minutes ago

Two fireworks dealers arrested

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.