MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Japan's first major offshore wind farm located in the northern Akita Prefecture began commercial operation on Thursday, according to its operating company, Akita Offshore Wind Corporation.

"We have been implementing the first large-scale offshore wind power project on a commercial basis in Japan at Akita Port and Noshiro Port in Akita Prefecture (hereinafter, 'Offshore Wind Farms'). We are pleased to announce that we started commercial operation based on the feed-in tariff program for renewable energy (hereinafter, 'FIT') at the Noshiro Port Offshore Wind Farm on December 22, 2022," the company said in a statement.

The company expects that the wind farm, which is still in the commissioning phase, will be operational for 20 years, the statement read. The company has installed 33 wind turbines, 20 of them in the port of Noshiro and 13 in the port of Akita. Each unit has a capacity of 4.2 megawatts, according to the statement.

Generated electricity will be sold through Tohoku Electric Power, one of the largest electric companies in Japan, the operator added.