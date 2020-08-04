UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Health Minister Warns Of State Of Emergency In Case Of COVID-19 Surge - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:05 PM

Japan's Health Minister Warns of State of Emergency in Case of COVID-19 Surge - Reports

Japanese Health Minister Kato Katsunobu has warned of the possibility of another nationwide state of emergency in case of a new surge of the coronavirus, the country's NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Japanese Health Minister Kato Katsunobu has warned of the possibility of another nationwide state of emergency in case of a new surge of the coronavirus, the country's NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged the government's readiness to cooperate with prefectural authorities to scale up COVID-19 testing and support the pharmaceutical companies developing coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics on the backdrop of an upsurge in new cases.

According to the minister, the government can declare a state of emergency if the daily increment of infections further rises despite local authorities' efforts to contain the virus, the broadcaster said.

In light of the situation, the southern prefecture of Okinawa declared last week a state of emergency, while other municipalities advised people to refrain from going outside if not necessary and for businesses to shorten working hours.

Tokyo remains Japan's biggest outbreak area, according to NHK, with 309 new coronavirus cases being reported over the past day. The update brings Tokyo's total tally to 14,022 cases.

Overall in Japan, the health authorities have so far confirmed more than 40,000 cases, including 1,031 deaths and over 27,000 recoveries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Tokyo Japan From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

40 minutes ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

40 minutes ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

40 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

1 hour ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange maintains mome ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.